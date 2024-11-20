Riverside Art Museum Unveils Bronze Statue of Cheech Marin

On November 19th, 2024, a statue of Cheech Marin was unveiled at the Cheech Marin Center For Chicano Art & Culture of the Riverside Art Museum (commonly referred to as “The Cheech”). The bronze statue, welcoming visitors with open arms, was crafted by Ignacio Gomez, a Chicano visual artist and muralist.

With KVCR news I'm Justin Verduzco.

The Cheech officially opened its doors to the community in June 2022 and is located adjacent to The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in the heart of downtown Riverside. The Cheech features the personal collection of comedian Cheech Marin, recognized as one of the foremost collectors of Chicano art worldwide. The Cheech stands as the only museum in the nation exclusively dedicated to the exhibition of Chicano art and culture. What lies behind doors is Cheech Marin’s diverse collection of paintings, drawings, sculptures, and mixed-media works created by Chicano artists.

During the unveiling, Cheech offered insightful remarks regarding the significance of his statue located in front of the museum.

“This is indeed the incredible journey you know, that we landed here and [have been] successful and have such connection to the community and now into the world.”

Cheech further shared the impact the Olympics will have on The Cheech.

“Because in four years the Olympics are coming to L.A., and the whole world is coming to them, and we have to make sure that representatives from all over the world will be brought to The Cheech to see what Chicano art is and to send them out to be fans of immigrants.”

Cheech concluded by highlighting the significant influence of Ofelia Valdez-Yeager (who passed away January 7, 2024) and her advocacy for The Cheech Museum.

“And I wanted to also thank Ofelia Valdez-Yeager, my guardian, my protector in this room. And because of her tireless work, we are all here today to enjoy this. Riverside is blessed to have such a person that worked tirelessly to raise money and support for The Cheech. And she will always be in all of our memories.”

The bronze statue will forever stand before the doors of The Cheech as a tribute to Chicano culture and the impact Cheech Marin has had in advocating for its recognition.

This is Justin Verduzco reporting for KVCR News.

