11/18 KVCR Midday News: San Bernardino begins clearing of encampments at Perris Hill Park

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. San Bernardino conducted a two-day cleanup of homeless encampments at Perris Hill Park. KVCR.

2. Federal funding to prevent hate-based crimes is headed to over 300 California nonprofits – mostly faith-based organizations. California will receive 10% of the program’s funds – the largest cut. CapRadio.

3. Immigrant rights groups brace for incoming Trump administration, call out Democrats for policy failures. KVCR