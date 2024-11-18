© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

11/18 KVCR Midday News: San Bernardino begins clearing of encampments at Perris Hill Park

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published November 18, 2024 at 1:39 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. San Bernardino conducted a two-day cleanup of homeless encampments at Perris Hill Park. KVCR.

2. Federal funding to prevent hate-based crimes is headed to over 300 California nonprofits – mostly faith-based organizations. California will receive 10% of the program’s funds – the largest cut. CapRadio.

3. Immigrant rights groups brace for incoming Trump administration, call out Democrats for policy failures. KVCR
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
