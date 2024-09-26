© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Rancho Cucamonga high school sees second student die in two weeks

KVCR
Published September 26, 2024 at 5:15 PM PDT
Another Los Osos High School student has passed away, according to school officials. Emily Gold, seen on the far right, died by suicide earlier this month.
Kathy Hutchins
/
Shutterstock
Another Los Osos High School student has passed away, according to school officials. Emily Gold, seen on the far right, died by suicide earlier this month.

Another student at a high school in Rancho Cucamonga has lost their life.

Authorities still haven’t confirmed the cause of death, but Chaffey Joint Union High School District Superintendent Mathew Holton said the student attended Los Osos High School.

“We can’t begin to express the depth of our grief over the heartbreaking loss of another student from Los Osos High School,” Holton shared in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the families, friends, and everyone impacted by this tragedy.”

Horton also shared that the district is committed to providing counseling and mental health services at Los Osos High School and across the entire district

Just two weeks ago, 17-year-old Los Osos cheerleader Emily Gold died, after authorities shared she jumped onto the carpool lanes of the 210 freeway and was struck by a car.

The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office ruled Gold’s death a suicide.

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.
