CFA members granted another 5% wage increase

CFA members have been guaranteed an additional 5 percent pay increase for the upcoming school year.

Last spring, the CSU System ratified an agreement with the CFA.

It gave faculty a 5% percent raise for the last school year.

This new round of wage hikes was possible because there were no cuts to California’s higher education funding.

A CSU spokesperson said in an email faculty members who worked in July will receive retroactive payment.

