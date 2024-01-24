CFA Weeklong Strike Called Off After First Day

The CFA’s strike was called off after a tentative agreement was reached between the union and CSU management. Faculty have been called to leave their picket lines and return to work on Tuesday of this week.

While the agreement has currently not been made public, the highlights of the agreement are as listed;



5-percent General Salary Increase for all faculty retroactive to July 1, 2023

5-percent General Salary Increase for all faculty on July 1 in 2024, (contingent on the state not reducing base funding to the CSU).

Raising the salary floor for our lowest-paid faculty in salary Ranges A and B: $3,000 increase in the minimum pay for Ranges A and B retroactive to July 1, 2023; additional $3,000 increase in the minimum pay for Range A on July 1, 2024.

Salary Step Increase (SSI) of 2.65% for 2024-25.

Increasing paid parental leave from six to 10 weeks.

Increasing protection for faculty who have dealings with police by providing for a union rep in those interactions.

Improving access to gender-inclusive restrooms and lactation spaces, and a pathway to monitor issues of access.

Providing support for lecturer engagement in service work.

Extending the current contract for 2022-24 one year to June 30, 2025.

While no union vote has been announced, one could be expected to take place in the following month.

For KVCR News, I’m Toni Lopez.

