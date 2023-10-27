CSU faculty on verge of striking for better wages, benefits

Cal State University faculty are considering going on strike.

Faculty and staff who are members of the California Faculty Association (CFA) are seeking a 12 percent pay raise, along with parental leave and other workplace demands.

But CSU has rejected this offer and instead wants to give a 5% raise.

Rachael Hill, a history professor at Cal Poly Pomona and CFA member, told KVCR News on Friday that she is disappointed that CSU administration is unwilling to address counseling shortages, gender neutral bathrooms and faculty workloads, along with wage concerns.

“I think it gives us a sense of how out of touch management really is with the conditions under which our students are struggling to learn,” she said.

She shared that the CFA could strike 10 days after a yes vote. The CFA closed the voting period at 5 p.m. today.

On Tuesday, unionized educators and students held a rally on campus.

Nicholas Von Glahn, the psychology department chair at Cal Poly Pomona and the California Faculty Association’s chapter president, says he’s certain the CSU has the funding it needs to support educators and students.

“We need to make sure to hold them accountable because they need to spend it on fewer administrators and give raises to the employees,” Von Glahn told The Frontline Observer during the rally.

A spokesperson with the interim chancellor’s office told public radio station KCBX that they hope to find an agreement.

The Frontline Observer’s Christopher Salazar contributed to this reporting.

