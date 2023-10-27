© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CSU faculty on verge of striking for better wages, benefits

KVCR
Published October 27, 2023 at 5:51 PM PDT
Cal State University faculty who are members of the California Faculty Association (CFA) are seeking a 12 percent pay raise, along with parental leave and workplace demands. But CSU has rejected this offer and instead wants to give a 5% raise.
Christopher Salazar
/
The Frontline Observer
Cal State University faculty who are members of the California Faculty Association (CFA) are seeking a 12 percent pay raise, along with parental leave and workplace demands. But CSU has rejected this offer and instead wants to give a 5% raise.

Cal State University faculty are considering going on strike.

Faculty and staff who are members of the California Faculty Association (CFA) are seeking a 12 percent pay raise, along with parental leave and other workplace demands.

But CSU has rejected this offer and instead wants to give a 5% raise.

Rachael Hill, a history professor at Cal Poly Pomona and CFA member, told KVCR News on Friday that she is disappointed that CSU administration is unwilling to address counseling shortages, gender neutral bathrooms and faculty workloads, along with wage concerns.

“I think it gives us a sense of how out of touch management really is with the conditions under which our students are struggling to learn,” she said.

She shared that the CFA could strike 10 days after a yes vote. The CFA closed the voting period at 5 p.m. today.

On Tuesday, unionized educators and students held a rally on campus.

Nicholas Von Glahn, the psychology department chair at Cal Poly Pomona and the California Faculty Association’s chapter president, says he’s certain the CSU has the funding it needs to support educators and students.

“We need to make sure to hold them accountable because they need to spend it on fewer administrators and give raises to the employees,” Von Glahn told The Frontline Observer during the rally.

A spokesperson with the interim chancellor’s office told public radio station KCBX that they hope to find an agreement.

The Frontline Observer’s Christopher Salazar contributed to this reporting. 