8/9 KVCR Midday News: Lamb Canyon Landfill is turning trash into treasure with new monthly store

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria,
Madison AumentToni Lopez
Published August 9, 2024 at 10:54 AM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration just released data about how miserably hot July was.

2. San Bernardino County nurses with the California Nurses Association are calling on the Board of Supervisors to approve a stronger union contract.

3. According to the governor’s office, millions of Californians received notifications ahead of Tuesday night’s 5.2-magnitude earthquake near Lamont.

4. You can find a tiptop $2,000 grill at a landfill. This place digs them up for you.
Local News
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
