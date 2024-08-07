Eastvale to Regional Championship game

After defeating Central East Maui in their second game of the Western Regionals, Eastvale is only one win away from traveling to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Hawaii and Eastvale remained tied at 1-1 for the first three innings of the game. In the fourth inning, Eastvale was able to grab the lead 4-3, but with a homerun from Cameron Villamil and numerous hits in the fifth inning, Eastvale extended the lead 11-3. Manager, Corey Tatum, explained that no matter the score, Eastvale will remain humble.

“We didn’t talk much, we showed what we could do on the baseball field. You won’t hear one of my boys say “we’re the number one team.” We’re not going to go and talk about it, and go on social media and say “we’re the best.” We go out on the field and we just prove it.”

With a score of 4-3 in the fifth inning, Preston Erickson came in to pitch. He explained that although he didn’t feel much pressure, he knew that he needed to get out of the inning. Along with not allowing Hawaii to score anymore runs, Erickson hit a grand slam to secure the win.

“I was confident. I felt good in the batters box because I knew his speed, and then I hit the ball and I knew it was gone the second it came off my bat. When I was jogging the bases, I had a big smile on my face. I was really happy. “

Grady Gentner helped tie the game in the first inning and went 2-for-2 at the plate. The team's catcher was also able to give the team some early confidence after throwing a runner out at second base.

“I feel like our team is very blessed to have this. It’s not a miracle, we knew this would happen, but we’re just very glad this would happen. We’re looking forward to the championship on Friday “

Eastvale’s next and final game of the tournament will be on August 9 at 6 p.m. where they’ll have the chance to become the West Region champions. Entry remains free at the Al Houghton Stadium in San Bernardino, so come show your support.