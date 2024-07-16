© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco is RNC delegate

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published July 16, 2024 at 2:22 PM PDT
Sheriff Chad Bianco
Riverside County Sheriff's Department
Sheriff Chad Bianco

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is on the floor this week at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Sheriff Bianco, who is a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, is one of 169 delegates sent by California to this year’s RNC. He says the tone in Milwaukee was somber after the attempt on Trump’s life … but the mood has brightened since then.

“When we realized that he was going to be fine. the energy went more positive," said Bianco.

Bianco, who is considering a run for California governor in 2026, says he’s there to represent more than just the state.

“I am a voice of Riverside County, I'm a voice of California, and I'm a voice of law enforcement," said Bianco.

Before Trump's alleged shooter was identified, Bianco posted to social media that the "socialist left" was to blame.

The shooter was later reported to have given fifteen dollars to a left-leaning group at age 17 and was also a registered Republican.
