KVCR Reporter Madison Aument speaks on impacts of extreme heat on climate and public health

Editor's Note: The Vista Fire is now at 47% containment as of Sunday July 14, 2024. This interview originally aired on Friday July 12, 2024.

The Vista Fire has burned close to 3,000 acres near Mt. Baldy and Lytle Creek. Both Riverside and San Bernardino Counties are sweltering under triple-digit temperatures.

KVCR News reporter Madison Aument discusses the impacts of this extreme heat on public health and climate.

What impact are these local fires having on our air quality, and how is the heat exacerbating the situation?

Right now, the Vista Fire is at 13% containment, rugged terrain, high heat and wind have been making it really hard for firefighters in the area. But this combination of wildfire smoke and then combustion pollutants from cars and trucks react with the sun to create ozone and the high temperatures around the region are making that air quality worse by accelerating the speed at which those pollutants turned to ozone.

What are some health risks associated with extremely high temperatures?

It's very easy to become dehydrated. There's also concerns about heat illness and heat stroke which are both very serious health concerns.

How does smoke and poor air quality affect health, especially for those with pre-existing conditions?

It can cause breathing problems for people with heart and lung disease. It can cause asthma attacks and even heart attacks. But when the air quality is bad enough, it can cause health problems for people that don't have pre existing health conditions, especially if you're exercising vigorously outside when the AQI (air quality index) is bad enough.

What steps can people take to stay safe during this heatwave and wildfire season?

Officials are warning people to stay inside as much as possible. Again, avoiding vigorous exercise, especially alone outside. And public health officials are really warning people to be aware of the signs of heatstroke…like confusion, profuse sweating or even no sweating at all and fainting. People should stay hydrated and N95 masks can protect against smoke, but not ozone pollution. So, really just people need to stay vigilant. Stay safe.