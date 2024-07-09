Vista Fire scorches more than 1000 acres, prompts smoke advisories

The Vista fire broke out Sunday morning.

Evacuation orders are still in place for Mt. Baldy Ski Resort and a section of the Pacific Crest Trail is closed from Lytle Creek to Mt. Baldy. Officials are asking people to stay off trails in the Mt. Baldy area until further notice.

According to the San Bernardino National Forest service, the fire is zero-percent contained.

Local air quality officials have issued smoke advisories for much of San Bernardino County. People with health conditions like heart and respiratory disease should remain indoors. Residents should also consider running air conditioning and leaving windows closed.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

