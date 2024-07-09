© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vista Fire scorches more than 1000 acres, prompts smoke advisories

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published July 9, 2024 at 3:25 PM PDT
ALERTCalifornia | UC San Diego

The Vista fire broke out Sunday morning.

Evacuation orders are still in place for Mt. Baldy Ski Resort and a section of the Pacific Crest Trail is closed from Lytle Creek to Mt. Baldy. Officials are asking people to stay off trails in the Mt. Baldy area until further notice.

According to the San Bernardino National Forest service, the fire is zero-percent contained.

Local air quality officials have issued smoke advisories for much of San Bernardino County. People with health conditions like heart and respiratory disease should remain indoors. Residents should also consider running air conditioning and leaving windows closed.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Local News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument