Public health officials urge preparation for heatwave

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published July 3, 2024 at 2:54 PM PDT
A few degrees warmer than Tuesday to around 4 to 8 degrees warmer for mountains and for the Apple and Lucerne Valleys. Highs for San Diego County from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the 90s for the inland valleys, in Orange County from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s inland, for the Inland Empire in the 90s to 104, in the Apple and Lucerne Valleys in mid 90s to 106, in the lower deserts 110 to 115, and in the mountains in the upper 70s to around 90 for elevations from 4500 to 7000 feet.
National Weather Service
As large swaths of the Inland Empire are blanketed by excessive heat, local public health officials are emphasizing preparation and education. KVCR’s Madison Aument has more. 

Many parts of the region are experiencing temperatures of more than 100 degrees.

And they’re expected to stay high through next week.

“Multiple days like we're dealing with currently don't allow for much respite from the heat," said Misty Plumley, a public health expert with the Riverside University Health System.

Elders, young children and those with chronic health conditions are especially vulnerable. Plumley says it’s important to recognize signs of heat illness like confusion, profuse sweating or no sweating at all and fainting.

She says people can minimize their risk by limiting time outside, drinking water and not doing strenuous activities alone. Officials also recommend checking in on at-risk populations frequently during the heatwave. Riverside County has multiple cooling centers available for residents.

More information can be found at https://capriverside.org/.
