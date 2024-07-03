Public health officials urge preparation for heatwave

As large swaths of the Inland Empire are blanketed by excessive heat, local public health officials are emphasizing preparation and education. KVCR’s Madison Aument has more.

Many parts of the region are experiencing temperatures of more than 100 degrees.

And they’re expected to stay high through next week.

“Multiple days like we're dealing with currently don't allow for much respite from the heat," said Misty Plumley, a public health expert with the Riverside University Health System.

Elders, young children and those with chronic health conditions are especially vulnerable. Plumley says it’s important to recognize signs of heat illness like confusion, profuse sweating or no sweating at all and fainting.

She says people can minimize their risk by limiting time outside, drinking water and not doing strenuous activities alone. Officials also recommend checking in on at-risk populations frequently during the heatwave. Riverside County has multiple cooling centers available for residents.

More information can be found at https://capriverside.org/.