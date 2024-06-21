© 2024 91.9 KVCR

6/21 Midday News: CPUC orders AT&T to continue use of landlines, MediCal could pay for dental implants under proposed bill

Published June 21, 2024 at 12:21 PM PDT

1. Election results confirm Temecula School Board member Joseph Komrosky's recall from seat
2. The California Public Utilities Commission says AT&T must continue to provide landlines and other services in areas where there is no other option.
3. People on Medi-Cal could get their dental implants paid for under a new bill working its way through the state’s legislature.
4. A state ballot measure that would have made it harder to raise taxes in California will not go before voters in November…thanks to a California Supreme Court ruling handed down this week
