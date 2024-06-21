6/21 Midday News: CPUC orders AT&T to continue use of landlines, MediCal could pay for dental implants under proposed bill

KVCR News has your daily news rundown.

1. Election results confirm Temecula School Board member Joseph Komrosky's recall from seat

2. The California Public Utilities Commission says AT&T must continue to provide landlines and other services in areas where there is no other option.

3. People on Medi-Cal could get their dental implants paid for under a new bill working its way through the state’s legislature.

4. A state ballot measure that would have made it harder to raise taxes in California will not go before voters in November…thanks to a California Supreme Court ruling handed down this week