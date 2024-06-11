A Coalition has been launched to Draft Riverside County Sheriff, Chad Bianco for California's Governor in 2026

The Draft Bianco coalition, which is headed by the Republican party of Riverside and led by former State Senator Dennis Hollingsworth, consists of many local California officials including Congressman Darrell Issa and Ken Calvert, Assembly Members Kate Sanchez, Greg Wallis, Phillip Chen and Tom Lackey, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin and San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus.

Chad Bianco began his career in law enforcement in 1993, graduating from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Academy and eventually joining the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Bianco was elected Riverside’s Sheriff in 2018 and reelected in 2022. Recently, Bianco has come out in support of former president Donald Trump’s presidential campaign following Trump’s convictions.

While he has expressed interest, it is unknown if Bianco will run for the position at this time. If he does decide to run, he will be the first Republican Candidate to officially announce their candidacy. Some Democrats have already announced their intention including State Senator Toni Atkins, Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, and California Democratic party Vice Chair Betty Yee.

Gavin Newsom will not be a part of this election as he is term-limited and not able to seek reelection.