Early results show Temecula school board president losing recall election

Komrosky was elected in 2022 along with two other candidates all backed by a conservative Christian PAC. Under Komrosky, they pushed policies to ban critical race theory and force schools to notify parents if their child is transgender. They also sparred with Governor Gavin Newsom over social studies curriculum because it mentions gay civil rights leader Harvey Milk. Komrosky’s opponents, who pushed the recall, like Julie Geary, also don’t like how he runs meetings.

Geary was at a watch party last night and says regardless of the outcome, "it was worth it. It was worth it for the students of Temecula. It was worth it for the teachers."

Komrosky did not respond to a request for comment. All along, he’s said he’s done exactly what voters elected him to do.

If Komrosky is recalled, the board can either appoint a new member or hold a special election. If not, his term is up in 2026. The deadline to make election results official is July 5 .

Check here for updated election results: https://voteinfo.net/june-4-2024-election-results-pilot