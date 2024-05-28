The first ever California Adopt-a-Pet Day will be happening on June 1st
The ASPCA and CalAnimals have organized the first ever California Adopt-a-Pet Day on June 1st.
The statewide adoption day will feature more than 150 animal welfare sites offering free adoptions throughout the state. The goal is to find loving homes for an estimated 2-thousand sheltered pets. The ASPCA will be providing funds to cover the cost of free adoptions at participating shelters including many in the Inland Empire.
California Adopt-a-Pet Day is designed to raise awareness about the significant overcrowding issues facing shelters across the state. Shelters have experienced a huge influx in animals in recent years due to a severe statewide shortage of veterinary professionals and other factors, such as inflation and pet-friendly housing restrictions.
Official California Adopt-a-Pet Day website: https://caadoptapetday.org/
A full list of participating Inland Empire Animal Shelters:
Barstow Humane Society
2480 E. Main St
Barstow, CA 92311
City of Corona
1330 Magnolia Ave
Corona, CA 92879
City of Moreno Valley - Animal Services Division
14041 Elsworth St.
Moreno Valley, CA 92552-0805
City of Rancho Cucamonga Animal Center
11780 Arrow Route
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Friends of Upland Animal Shelter Inc.
1275 San Bernardino Road
Upland, CA 91786
Mary S Roberts Adoption Center
6165 Industrial Avenue
Riverside, CA 92504
Palm Springs Animal Shelter
4575 E Mesquite Ave
Palm Springs, CA 92264
Redlands Animal Control
504 Kansas St.
Redlands, CA 92373
Riverside County Department of Animal Services
6851 Van Buren Blvd
Jurupa Valley, CA 92509
Riverside County Department of Animal Services Mid-County Riverside
581 S. Grand Ave.
San Jacinto, CA 92582
City of San Bernardino Animal Services
333 Chandler Place
San Bernardino, CA 92408
San Bernardino County Animal Care - Devore Animal Shelter
19777 Shelter Way
Devore, CA 92407
San Bernardino County Animal Care - Big Bear Animal Shelter
42080 North Shore Road / Stanfield Cutoff
Big Bear Lake, CA 92314
Hesperia Animal Shelter
11011 Santa Fe Ave E
Hesperia, CA 92345
Haven Pet Center
690 Humane Wy
San Jacinto, CA 92582
Animal Friends of the Valleys
33751 Mission Trail
Wildomar, CA 92595
Yucaipa Valley Animal Placement Society
11937 13th St
Yucaipa, CA 92399
Loving All Animals
83496 51st Ave
Coachella, CA 92236