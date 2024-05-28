The first ever California Adopt-a-Pet Day will be happening on June 1st

The ASPCA and CalAnimals have organized the first ever California Adopt-a-Pet Day on June 1st.

The statewide adoption day will feature more than 150 animal welfare sites offering free adoptions throughout the state. The goal is to find loving homes for an estimated 2-thousand sheltered pets. The ASPCA will be providing funds to cover the cost of free adoptions at participating shelters including many in the Inland Empire.

California Adopt-a-Pet Day is designed to raise awareness about the significant overcrowding issues facing shelters across the state. Shelters have experienced a huge influx in animals in recent years due to a severe statewide shortage of veterinary professionals and other factors, such as inflation and pet-friendly housing restrictions.

Official California Adopt-a-Pet Day website: https://caadoptapetday.org/

A full list of participating Inland Empire Animal Shelters:

Barstow Humane Society

2480 E. Main St

Barstow, CA 92311

City of Corona

1330 Magnolia Ave

Corona, CA 92879

City of Moreno Valley - Animal Services Division

14041 Elsworth St.

Moreno Valley, CA 92552-0805

City of Rancho Cucamonga Animal Center

11780 Arrow Route

Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Friends of Upland Animal Shelter Inc.

1275 San Bernardino Road

Upland, CA 91786

Mary S Roberts Adoption Center

6165 Industrial Avenue

Riverside, CA 92504

Palm Springs Animal Shelter

4575 E Mesquite Ave

Palm Springs, CA 92264

Redlands Animal Control

504 Kansas St.

Redlands, CA 92373

Riverside County Department of Animal Services

6851 Van Buren Blvd

Jurupa Valley, CA 92509

Riverside County Department of Animal Services Mid-County Riverside

581 S. Grand Ave.

San Jacinto, CA 92582

City of San Bernardino Animal Services

333 Chandler Place

San Bernardino, CA 92408

San Bernardino County Animal Care - Devore Animal Shelter

19777 Shelter Way

Devore, CA 92407

San Bernardino County Animal Care - Big Bear Animal Shelter

42080 North Shore Road / Stanfield Cutoff

Big Bear Lake, CA 92314

Hesperia Animal Shelter

11011 Santa Fe Ave E

Hesperia, CA 92345

Haven Pet Center

690 Humane Wy

San Jacinto, CA 92582

Animal Friends of the Valleys

33751 Mission Trail

Wildomar, CA 92595

Yucaipa Valley Animal Placement Society

11937 13th St

Yucaipa, CA 92399

Loving All Animals

83496 51st Ave

Coachella, CA 92236