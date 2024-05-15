© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Palm Springs police union endorses Democrat Will Rollins for Congress

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published May 15, 2024 at 4:29 PM PDT
Will Rollins
Will Rollins

Rollins is running against Congressman Ken Calvert, a republican who has served in Congress for more than 30 years.

Rollins first ran for the seat in 2022, but lost to Calvert by some 11 thousand votes.

The Palm Springs Police Officers Association threw its support behind Calvert in that race.

Mike Torres, the vice president of the union, said he’s impressed by Rollins' career as a federal prosecutor.

"He really supportive of what we're doing understands the nature and the understanding of the climate that we're currently working in," said Torres.

Meanwhile, Calvert has been endorsed by the Riverside Sheriffs’ Association, Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin and the National Border Patrol Council.
Local News
