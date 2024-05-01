The Riverside University Health System will be hosting fairs centered around Mental Health Month

Open to residents, The Art of Wellness allows guests of all ages to enjoy food, music, entertainment and games while learning about local resources and services for behavioral health and wellness. Additional county-provided resources, local non-profit organizations, and other agencies will offer information and support related to housing, financial aid, behavioral health, physical health, and more.

There will be three fairs held throughout the month of May. The events will be held on May 2nd in Coachella, May 9th in San Jacinto and May 23rd in Riverside. The events are scheduled from 11:30am to 4:30pm.

Last year, the American Psychological Association found that among adults aged 35 to 44, 50% were identified with mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression and stress-related conditions. Additionally, 16% of U.S. youth were reported to experience severe major depressive episodes. These findings underscore the extensive impact of collective trauma on mental health and highlight the crucial need for accessible mental health care and support services for individuals of all ages.

To learn more about the RUHS and the fairs, check out the flyer below and their webpage at https://ruhealth.org/