Groundbreaking ceremony for California State University San Bernardino's Physician Assistant program

The ceremony on April 26 inside an auditorium in the Visual Arts building marked a formal and visible milestone in establishing an MSPA program at CSUSB, which will be the first inland Southern California public university to do so.

The vision for the program began about four years ago, when the university needed to find ways to tackle the healthcare disparities in the two-county region of San Bernardino and Riverside. Currently, there are only approximately 41 primary care physicians per 100,000 residents in the Inland Empire.This led to more than 16 million dollars being used to hire faculty and build the new facility.

The developing program began accepting applications for its first cohort for the fall of 2025 on April 25th. With 40 slots in the inaugural group, more than 600 applications and inquiries were received in the first 24 hours.

The eventual goal is to expand the cohort to 50 students, but gradually and over time. The application period will be open until December 1st. Admissions requirements can be found on the MSPA Requirements webpage.

