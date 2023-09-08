© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/7 KVCR Midday News: Gun Reform Proposal Passes CA Senate, Housing Homeless on Patton State Hospital Property, & More

KVCR | By Rick Dulock
Published September 7, 2023 at 12:33 PM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Governor Gavin Newsom's proposal calling for a convention of states to pass new gun laws passes in the California Senate.
  • A measure introduced by Assemblyman James Ramos may make Patton State Hospital in Highland a regional hub for the homeless.
  • California courts may weigh affirmation of child's gender identity in custody cases.
  • A motorist accused of intentionally hitting motorcycle officer in Chino, was later shot and killed in Rialto.
  • The NTSB has released their report on the CalFire helicopter collision in Cabazon that claimed three lives.
Rick Dulock
