Local News

Florida congressman Matt Gaetz visits Coachella Valley

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published September 14, 2022 at 5:00 AM PDT
IMG_5765.jpg
Jonathan Linden
/
91.9 KVCR
Rep. Matt Gaetz speaking during a Sept. 12, 2022 luncheon event being hosted by the East Valley Republican Women Patriots.

Earlier this week, Florida congressman Matt Gaetz attended events in the Coachella Valley.

A crowd of over 100 people welcomed Rep. Matt Gaetz to a private luncheon at the Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage. The East Valley Republican Women Patriots hosted the event.

"There is no major bill that we could pass, even in the majority in the House of Representatives, that Joe Biden would sign into law that would save this country," said Rep. Gaetz while speaking to the crowd. During his speech, he discussed many issues, including gun rights, military issues, and the FBI raid of former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

After the event, Representative Gaetz discussed what motivated him to visit from Florida. "There are a lot of folks here fired up about the midterms, California has a number of key seats in play, and for us to be able to win back the majority," Gaetz said. "We need our activists engaged in the campaigns and causes of our candidates, and I was here to encourage that."

No protesters were present at the event. Besides the lunch, Gaetz attended at least two events in the area, including one hosted by the Coachella Valley Log Cabin Republicans.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, California. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
