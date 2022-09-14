Florida congressman Matt Gaetz visits Coachella Valley

A crowd of over 100 people welcomed Rep. Matt Gaetz to a private luncheon at the Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage. The East Valley Republican Women Patriots hosted the event.

"There is no major bill that we could pass, even in the majority in the House of Representatives, that Joe Biden would sign into law that would save this country," said Rep. Gaetz while speaking to the crowd. During his speech, he discussed many issues, including gun rights, military issues, and the FBI raid of former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

After the event, Representative Gaetz discussed what motivated him to visit from Florida. "There are a lot of folks here fired up about the midterms, California has a number of key seats in play, and for us to be able to win back the majority," Gaetz said. "We need our activists engaged in the campaigns and causes of our candidates, and I was here to encourage that."

No protesters were present at the event. Besides the lunch, Gaetz attended at least two events in the area, including one hosted by the Coachella Valley Log Cabin Republicans.