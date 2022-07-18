© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Two suspects arrested in connection with string of 7-Eleven shootings and burglaries

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published July 18, 2022 at 9:00 AM PDT
HeadshotsPattPayne.png
Santa Ana Police Department
/
Photos of Malik Patt (left) and Jason Payne, who were arrested on July 15 in connection to a string of 7-Eleven robberies and shootings that left two dead and three injured on July 11.

On Friday, two individuals were arrested in connection with the string of 7-Eleven attacks that occurred on July 11.

Malik D. Patt, 20, and Jason Payne, 44, are accused of participating in the string of 7-Eleven store robberies that left two people dead and three others injured. The incidents occurred at six different 7-Eleven stores, including ones in Upland, Ontario, and Riverside.

During a press conference on Friday, law enforcement officials were unable to provide details on the motives for the crimes or how the men had been found. In addition to 7-Eleven robberies, accused shooter Malik Patt was also arrested in connection to a July 9 murder in Los Angeles.

