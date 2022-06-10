Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 6/10/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 2,724 new reported cases. Since June 2nd, hospitalizations increased by 21, with 91 and 14 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 44 new COVID-19 related deaths.

In Riverside County, there were 3,100 new reported cases on Thursday. Since June 2nd, hospitalizations have decreased by six, with 98 and 10 COVID-19 ICU patients. Since last Thursday, Riverside County has reported zero new COVID-19 related deaths.