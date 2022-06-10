© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 6/10/22

Published June 10, 2022 at 1:15 PM PDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Over the last week, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased in San Bernardino County, while they have decreased in Riverside County.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 2,724 new reported cases. Since June 2nd, hospitalizations increased by 21, with 91 and 14 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 44 new COVID-19 related deaths.

In Riverside County, there were 3,100 new reported cases on Thursday. Since June 2nd, hospitalizations have decreased by six, with 98 and 10 COVID-19 ICU patients. Since last Thursday, Riverside County has reported zero new COVID-19 related deaths.

