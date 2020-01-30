© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/30 Empire KVCR Midday News: Uncovered in the Archives Mission Inn Episode Earns Award

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 30, 2020 at 8:00 AM PST
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Today’s highlighted story:

Empire KVCR's Uncovered in the Archives is a show that gives voice to the Inland Empire. Host and Co-Executive Producer Brad Pomerance talks about a recent episode which earned recognition at the 12th National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards. 

