1/30 Empire KVCR Midday News: Uncovered in the Archives Mission Inn Episode Earns Award
Empire KVCR's Uncovered in the Archives is a show that gives voice to the Inland Empire. Host and Co-Executive Producer Brad Pomerance talks about a recent episode which earned recognition at the 12th National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards.