1/27 Empire KVCR Midday News: Monarch Butterflies, Coronavirus In Southern California, And More
Stories highlighted today include:
1) California's monarch butterfly count remains critically low for the second year.
2) New cases of Wuhan coronavirus in Arizona and California bring the U.S. tally of the pneumonia-like disease to 5.
3) California's unemployment rate held steady at the record low of 3.9% in December.