The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/27 Empire KVCR Midday News: Monarch Butterflies, Coronavirus In Southern California, And More

KVCR | By Benjamin Purper
Published January 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM PST
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1) California's monarch butterfly count remains critically low for the second year.

2) New cases of Wuhan coronavirus in Arizona and California bring the U.S. tally of the pneumonia-like disease to 5. 

3) California's unemployment rate held steady at the record low of 3.9% in December. 

