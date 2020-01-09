KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
1/9 Empire KVCR Midday News: Wildlife Collision Management, Homelessness in California, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Experts meet to reduce wildlife collisions on California roads.
- Governor Gavin Newsom called for spending three-quarters of a billion dollars to get homeless people off the street in California.
- The poor performance of telecom companies during last year’s planned power outages was the focus of a state Senate committee hearing.