© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/9 Empire KVCR Midday News: Wildlife Collision Management, Homelessness in California, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 9, 2020 at 12:15 PM PST
state_news3.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Experts meet to reduce wildlife collisions on California roads.
  2. Governor Gavin Newsom called for spending three-quarters of a billion dollars to get homeless people off the street in California.
  3. The poor performance of telecom companies during last year’s planned power outages was the focus of a state Senate committee hearing.

Local News