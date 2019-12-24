© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/24 Empire KVCR Midday News: Juvenile Hall Minimum Age Law, NASA Sea Level Mission, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 24, 2019 at 12:42 PM PST
police1.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. A new state law next year ends the prosecution of children under 12 in California, unless they’re accused of murder or sexual assault.
  2. California based NASA scientists and researchers from around the world are launching a mission to measure sea level rise from space.
  3. Superior Court seeks residents to serve on the Riverside County Grand Jury.
  4. CHP’s 30-hour Christmas crackdown on drunk and drug-impaired drivers begins tonight.

Local News