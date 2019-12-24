KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
12/24 Empire KVCR Midday News: Juvenile Hall Minimum Age Law, NASA Sea Level Mission, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A new state law next year ends the prosecution of children under 12 in California, unless they’re accused of murder or sexual assault.
- California based NASA scientists and researchers from around the world are launching a mission to measure sea level rise from space.
- Superior Court seeks residents to serve on the Riverside County Grand Jury.
- CHP’s 30-hour Christmas crackdown on drunk and drug-impaired drivers begins tonight.