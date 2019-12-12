KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
12/12 Empire KVCR Midday News: SBCUSD Superintendent Resignation, Marijuana Smoke Risk, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- SBCUSD Superintendent Dale Marsden resigns after seven years.
- Billionaire Michael Bloomberg unveils plan to address poverty.
- A California panel has voted to declare marijuana smoke a risk to pregnant women and developing fetuses.
- Construction could start next year for high-speed train between Las Vegas and Southern California.
- Crews are searching for a 52-year-old man who went missing while hiking Mt. Baldy.
- San Francisco leaders are cracking down on entrepreneurs using city streets to test delivery and transportation technology.