The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/12 Empire KVCR Midday News: SBCUSD Superintendent Resignation, Marijuana Smoke Risk, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 12, 2019 at 2:04 PM PST
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. SBCUSD Superintendent Dale Marsden resigns after seven years.
  2. Billionaire Michael Bloomberg unveils plan to address poverty.
  3. A California panel has voted to declare marijuana smoke a risk to pregnant women and developing fetuses.
  4. Construction could start next year for high-speed train between Las Vegas and Southern California.
  5. Crews are searching for a 52-year-old man who went missing while hiking Mt. Baldy.
  6. San Francisco leaders are cracking down on entrepreneurs using city streets to test delivery and transportation technology.

