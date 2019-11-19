© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

11/19 Empire KVCR Midday News: CA Senators Question Power Cuts, Juul Lawsuit, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 19, 2019 at 12:57 PM PST
Redlands1.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Senators grill three largest California utilities about cutting power for fire prevention.
  2. California files lawsuit against e-cigarette Juul.
  3. Early holiday celebrations in the Inland Empire.
  4. First rainstorms of the season are coming to the IE.

Local News