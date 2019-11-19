KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
11/19 Empire KVCR Midday News: CA Senators Question Power Cuts, Juul Lawsuit, and More
- Senators grill three largest California utilities about cutting power for fire prevention.
- California files lawsuit against e-cigarette Juul.
- Early holiday celebrations in the Inland Empire.
- First rainstorms of the season are coming to the IE.