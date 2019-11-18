© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

11/18 Empire KVCR Midday News: Ramona High Student Arrested, Democratic Party Convention, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 18, 2019 at 12:54 PM PST
state_news3_0.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:  

  1. A 17-year-old student in Riverside arrested for threatening social media post.
  2. The California Democratic Party convention was held this weekend in Long Beach.
  3. Apple, Google and Facebook pledge a combined $4.5 billion to ease California’s affordable housing shortage.  

 

Local News