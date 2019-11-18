KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
11/18 Empire KVCR Midday News: Ramona High Student Arrested, Democratic Party Convention, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A 17-year-old student in Riverside arrested for threatening social media post.
- The California Democratic Party convention was held this weekend in Long Beach.
- Apple, Google and Facebook pledge a combined $4.5 billion to ease California’s affordable housing shortage.