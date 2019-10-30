KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
10/30 Empire KVCR Midday News: Moreno Valley Assault Lawsuit, Santa Ana Winds, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The family of a 13-year-old boy who was killed in an assault at Landmark Middle School is filing a legal claim against the Moreno Valley Unified School District.
- Power shutoffs can be catastrophic for a small family that can’t afford large generator.
- The NCAA’s top governing board voted unanimously to let athletes profit off their name, image, and likeness
- Forecasters say a weather system which developed Tuesday will drive the season’s most powerful Santa Ana winds across Southern California.