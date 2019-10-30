© 2021 91.9 KVCR


The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

10/30 Empire KVCR Midday News: Moreno Valley Assault Lawsuit, Santa Ana Winds, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 30, 2019 at 2:32 PM PDT


Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. The family of a 13-year-old boy who was killed in an assault at Landmark Middle School is filing a legal claim against the Moreno Valley Unified School District.
  2. Power shutoffs can be catastrophic for a small family that can’t afford large generator.
  3. The NCAA’s top governing board voted unanimously to let athletes profit off their name, image, and likeness
  4. Forecasters say a weather system which developed Tuesday will drive the season’s most powerful Santa Ana winds across Southern California.

