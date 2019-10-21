KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
10/21 Empire KVCR Midday News: Ransomware Attack, Inland Empire Unemployment, And More
Stories highlighted today include:
1) San Bernardino City Unified School District has been hit with a ransomware attack.
2) Riverside County's unemployment rate falls below four percent.
3) WalletHub releases its list of best colleges and universities in California, and three Inland Empire schools made the cut.