Little League Western Regionals

The Little League Baseball West and Northwest Regional Tournaments will be coming to San Bernardino this weekend. The Northwest Region contains Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. They begin their tournament on August 3, while the West begins on August 4 and is made up of NorCal, SoCal, Hawaii, and Arizona. All games, including Friday’s Opening Ceremonies, will be held at the Al Houghton Stadium and will continue throughout the week. The Mountain Region, containing Nevada, Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana, will also be starting on August 3. The Northwest will end on August 8, while the Mountain and West tournaments are set to end on August 9. Exact times, dates, and results will be shown through the link on our website at kvcrnews.org. Follow along as we cover the West Region games and interview some of the players and coaches.

https://www.littleleague.org/world-series/2024/llbws/tournaments/west-region/