New Space Museum Takes Children to a New Galaxy

The Randall Lewis Second Story and Beyond, a space-themed interactive children’s museum, celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, June 22. This museum, located on the second floor of the Paul A. Baine Library in Victoria Gardens, was a project which took six years and more than $6 million to complete.

The Second Story museum states that their interactive activities will “give children opportunities to develop motor skills, critical thinking, imagination, and understanding of the world around them.” Children can discover how to build a satellite, look through large kaleidoscopes, dress up as astronauts, visit a digital art space and sensory room, and even enjoy a climbing wall. Every nine months the museum will change its theme, and may turn into the outdoors or fulfill a child's dream of being on a pirate ship.

The museum is located at 12505 Cultural Center Drive and will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or tickets, visit the link on our website at kvcrnews.org.

https://www.secondstoryandbeyond.org/