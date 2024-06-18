© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Rancho Cucamonga Welcomes New All-Electric Fire Station

KVCR | By Maile Palacios
Published June 18, 2024 at 11:52 AM PDT
Electric Fire Truck

The Rosenbauer RTX Electric Fire Engine will work to reduce the Fire District’s carbon footprint and noise emissions, and is supported by an energy backup system of 72 hours to ensure use in case of emergency and natural disaster responses. The engine also contains ergonomic and tactical advantages for less physical strain and greater operational success.

Dennis Michael, the City of Rancho Cucamonga Mayor says, “One of our City Council’s core values is the relentless pursuit of improvement, a value shared by Rosenbauer. They have completely redesigned the fire engine from the ground up, ensuring our first responders have the resources and tools necessary to respond to emergency incidents while also reducing carbon emissions and improving environmental sustainability.”

A ribbon cutting will occur on June 19 at 10 A.M. at Fire Station 178, on Town Center Dr. east of Haven Avenue. A link to more information is on our website at kvcrnews.org
Maile Palacios
