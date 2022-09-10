Updates on Fairview Fire

The Basics

CAL Fire Riverside County, the U.S. Forrest Service, and City Hemet Fire Department are co-managing the fire response. There are over 1,100 personnel at the incident as of Friday evening.

Background

The Fairview Fire was first reported on Monday at approximately 3:40 p.m. Several evacuation orders are still in effect, and a handful of roads are closed.

Evacuation Centers for residents and animals

Residents:

Tahquitz High School at 4425 Titan Trail, Hemet, CA 92545.

Temecula Valley High School at 31555 Rancho Vista Rd, Temecula, CA 92592.

Temecula Community Recreation Center at 30875 Rancho Vista Rd, Temecula, CA 92592.

Animals:

Small and Large Animal Shelter - San Jacinto Animal Campus at 581 S Grand Ave, San Jacinto, CA 92582.

Large Animal Shelter - Perris Fair Grounds at 18700 Lake Perris Dr, Perris, CA 92571.