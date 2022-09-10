LIVE UPDATES
Updates on Fairview Fire
The Fairview Fire burning near Hemet has grown to 27,463 Acres and is 5% contained.
Updated 9/9/22 at 6:00 p.m.
The Basics
CAL Fire Riverside County, the U.S. Forrest Service, and City Hemet Fire Department are co-managing the fire response. There are over 1,100 personnel at the incident as of Friday evening.
Background
The Fairview Fire was first reported on Monday at approximately 3:40 p.m. Several evacuation orders are still in effect, and a handful of roads are closed.
Evacuation Centers for residents and animals
Residents:
Tahquitz High School at 4425 Titan Trail, Hemet, CA 92545.
Temecula Valley High School at 31555 Rancho Vista Rd, Temecula, CA 92592.
Temecula Community Recreation Center at 30875 Rancho Vista Rd, Temecula, CA 92592.
Animals:
Small and Large Animal Shelter - San Jacinto Animal Campus at 581 S Grand Ave, San Jacinto, CA 92582.
Large Animal Shelter - Perris Fair Grounds at 18700 Lake Perris Dr, Perris, CA 92571.
Evacuation Orders
You can visit the CAL FIRE Riverside County evacuation map for the latest up-to-date evacuation map. Cal Alerts provides the following definitions for the difference between an evacuation warning and an evacuation order.
Evacuation Order: Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.
Evacuation Warning: Potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now.