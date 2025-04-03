How Have President Trump’s Executive Orders And Other Recent Actions Affected You? We Want To Know

Ever since Franklin D. Roosevelt’s first term in the 1930s, every U.S. president has been assessed 100 days into his tenure. It’s just a marker, but one that’s been used for nearly 100 years to analyze what the current administration has accomplished in its first few months. Now it is President Donald Trump’s turn, again. Our partners in The California Newsroom and The Texas Newsroom, a consortium of public radio stations and nonprofit news outlets, want to hear from you. Wherever you live in California or Texas, we want to hear about how the recent actions and decisions by the president and his team have affected you and where you live.

We’re gathering voices from across the two states to understand your hopes, concerns and questions about what has happened in the last few months and what it might mean for the next few years. Your responses may be featured — only with your permission — in upcoming political coverage about how Californians and Texans are viewing the second Trump presidency. Share your thoughts by filling out the form below, send us a voice memo (one minute maximum, please) at politics@kqed.org or texasstandard@kut.org, or leave us a voicemail at 800-863-3310. Please include the best way to contact you (which we won’t share with anyone).

The information you provide will be shared with your local public radio stations; a journalist may follow up with you directly through the contact details you provide. We can't wait to hear from you!

If the form below does not load, please click here.