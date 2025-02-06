© 2025 91.9 KVCR

New report shows big racial gaps in use of Medi-Cal dental benefits

KVCR | By Suzanne Potter
Published February 6, 2025 at 12:31 PM PST
Top view of an unrecognizable female doctor performing dental studies in a clinic on a mature Latino man.
Carlos - stock.adobe.com
/
512484278
Top view of an unrecognizable female doctor performing dental studies in a clinic on a mature Latino man.

new report shows what it calls a "dental divide" in the Los Angeles area - finding that only 20% to 25% of people on Medi-Cal actually use their dental benefits.

Adult Medi-Cal recipients get one free exam and cleaning, plus covered dental services worth up to $1,800 a year - or more for medically-necessary care.

Marlyn Pulido - senior research manager with the California Pan-Ethnic Health Network, known as C-PEHN - said the difference in usage varies a lot between populations.

"In the Los Angeles data, we see that Asian beneficiaries consistently have the highest utilization across all service types," said Pulido, "while American Indian, Alaska Native, and also our Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander beneficiaries consistently have the lowest utilization."

The report says many people don't realize that Medi-Cal covers dental work.

The state caused a lot of confusion by canceling Medi-Cal's dental coverage for adults several times - reinstating it most recently in 2018.

The report calls on the state to make the adult dental benefits in Medi-Cal permanent.

Ruqayya Ahmad, policy manager at C-PEHN, said finding a provider who accepts Medi-Cal is a challenge - because the state has a major shortage of participating dentists, especially providers of color.

"In 2021, only 21% of the dentists in California were part of the Medi-Cal program," said Ahmad. "And then of the dentists in California, 6% were from a Latino background, and 2% were from the Black community."

Report authors also suggest that California create a program to train and license more dental therapists to offer simple dental care services.
Suzanne Potter
Suzanne Potter is a journalist with 30 years of experience as a reporter for TV, radio and print news. She spent 15 years as a local TV news reporter in Palm Springs, CA and Providence, RI. She earned a B.A. in Mass Communications from UC Berkeley and spent a year at the Sorbonne in Paris. She lives in Palm Desert, CA, is married with four children and is a longtime leader with the Boy Scouts of America.
