California News

California launching 988 mental health crisis hotline July 16th

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published July 11, 2022 at 4:43 PM PDT
smartphone-mobile-work-hand-man-person-549720-pxhere.com.jpg
Creative Commons
/
Pxhere
Phone speaking on his cellphone.

This Saturday, California and all U.S. states will be launching a new mental health crisis hotline.

The 988 hotline will become a direct number for individuals wanting to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. According to the Center for Disease Control, in 2020, suicide was the third leading cause of death for individuals between the ages of 10 to 24.

The Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services group is leading the new effort within California and currently has 13 crisis call centers across the state. Those centers already field over 270,000 calls a year, with those numbers expected to increase with the rollout of the hotline.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, Calif. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden