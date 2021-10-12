© 2021 91.9 KVCR

California News

In Cases of Sexual Assault, Clothing Can No Longer Be Used as Evidence of Consent Under New California Law

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published October 12, 2021 at 3:02 PM PDT
California State Capital
Paul Sableman
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Photo of the California State Capital.

Under a new California Law, the way a sexual assault victim is dressed can no longer be used as evidence of consent in a trial.

Assembly Bill 939, the Denim Day Act of 2021, was co-authored by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes and signed by Governor Newsom on Oct. 5. Cervantes district includes the cities of Corona, Eastvale, Jurupa Valley, and the west side of Riverside. In my 11-minute interview with the assemblymember, she spoke of her motivations to write the bill and shared other bills she authored that Governor Newsom signed.

Cervantes 016 06-21-21_0.jpg
Jeff Walters
Assemblymember Cervantes speaking on the assembly floor expressing support of HR 51, which declared June as LGBTQ Pride Month.

In her press release, Cervantes says the bill fulfills the promise of Denim Day. She said, “AB 939 makes the principle behind Denim Day a reality in California by guaranteeing that clothing can never, ever, provide consent.”

Denim Day is a yearly event that is recognized around the work. The day was initiated as a reminder of a controversial 1998 ruling by the Italian Supreme Court. They ruled that the rape survivor consented to the actions based on the fact that she was wearing tight jeans. The ruling would go on to be overturned by the court in 2008.

Cervantes added, “The enactment of the Denim Day Act of 2021 helps to create an environment in which survivors feel empowered to report any sexual assault that they endured. We must do all that we can to protect survivors when they seek justice and not make them face a criminal justice system that wrongly blames or re-traumatizes them.”

Cervantes had three other bills she authored signed by Governor Newsom: AB-764, AB-746, and AB-1477.

Tags

California NewsCalifornia AssemblyCalifornia LegislaturecaliforniaAssemblymember Sabrina Cervantes
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
