© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Documentary examines claims of voter intimidation, vote buying by Hungary's far-right prime minister

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 2, 2026 at 8:53 AM PDT
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for the EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)
Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for the EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

An important election is coming up on April 12 in Hungary. Far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party are seeking a fifth consecutive win.

“The Price of a Vote” documentary accuses the Hungarian prime minister’s far-right party of mass voter intimidation and vote buying.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with filmmaker Aron Timar, the film’s creator.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom