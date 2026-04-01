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Trump's voting executive order sparks debate over constitutionality

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 1, 2026 at 8:39 AM PDT

President Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday that seeks to create a national list of citizens who are eligible to vote in each state, and then directs the U.S. Postal Service to only send mail-in ballots to verified voters. But election experts and state officials in Arizona and Oregon say the order is unconstitutional.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Rick Hasen, director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom