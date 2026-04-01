© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Trump administration may be using the Iran war as an excuse to revive California's oil industry

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 1, 2026 at 8:52 AM PDT

Using the Iran crisis as justification, the Trump administration has approved the reopening of a controversial pipeline off the coast of California.

Now, the Golden State is suing to shut it back down and continue towards its switch to renewable energy.

Grist staff writer Jake Bittle discusses the crude details with Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom