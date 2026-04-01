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Supreme Court appears skeptical of president's efforts to end birthright citizenship

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 1, 2026 at 8:50 AM PDT

Justices at the Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday on President Trump’s executive order from last year that attempts to end the longstanding practice of birthright citizenship, making almost every child born in the U.S. a citizen.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Muzaffar Chishti, a senior fellow at the non-partisan Migration Policy Institute, and Kim Wehle, a professor at the University of Baltimore Law School and a former assistant U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C. She’s author of “How to Read the Constitution and Why.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom