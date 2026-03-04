© 2026 91.9 KVCR

U.S. submarine sinks Iranian warship in Indian Ocean as conflict widens

NPR | By Diaa Hadid
Published March 4, 2026 at 1:56 PM PST

The U.S. and Israel's war with Iran has expanded to the Indian Ocean, as a U.S. submarine sank an Iranian warship in international waters.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
