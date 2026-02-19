© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rural areas brace for Medicaid cuts, but also influx of temporary funding

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 19, 2026 at 9:03 AM PST

President Trump’s massive spending plan, signed into law last year, makes major cuts to Medicaid. According to a health policy research nonprofit, rural areas are expected to lose around $140 billion. But the law will also send states $50 billion over five years to transform rural health.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd looks at the expected impact with Sarah Jane Tribble, chief rural correspondent for KFF health news, and Dr. Kia Parsi, executive director at the Texas A&M Rural and Community Health Institute.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR Science, Technology, & Health
Here & Now Newsroom
More News