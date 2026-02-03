© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Journalist Georgia Fort on her arrest

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 3, 2026 at 9:06 AM PST

A number of people, including two journalists who were covering the event, have now been arrested in connection with a protest inside a church in St. Paul, Minnesota, last month. Demonstrators interrupted a service at a church where an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official serves as a pastor.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Georgia Fort, an Emmy-award-winning independent journalist, one of the two journalists arrested.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom