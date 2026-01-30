© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

President Trump picks Kevin Warsh for Fed Chair

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 30, 2026 at 8:49 AM PST

President Trump has selected Kevin Warsh as the next chair of the Federal Reserve. The term of the current chair, Jerome Powell, ends in May. Warsh must be confirmed by the Senate.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Douglas Holtz-Eakin, an economist and president of the American Action Forum, a conservative think tank. He was the budget director under former President George W. Bush.

Tong also speaks with former Fed Vice Chair Alan Blinder, who is a professor at Princeton University, about President Trump’s pick to head the Fed.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom