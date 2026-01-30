Photos: Thousands once again protest ICE in Minneapolis and across the U.S.

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
For the second week in a row, thousands of people in downtown Minneapolis marched to protest the presence of immigration enforcement agents in their city. Demonstrations were also organized in other U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, Boston, New York, and Portland, Maine.
These protests came after the Department of Justice announced a civil rights probe into the shooting death of Minneapolis resident and ICU nurse Alex Pretti but not of Renee Macklin Good, a 37-year-old mother of three who was shot and killed by an ICE agent on January 7.