How 'friends of Trump' helped 'Bitcoin Jesus' avoid prison for tax dodging

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 26, 2026 at 9:08 AM PST

Roger Ver, a billionaire known as “Bitcoin Jesus,” avoided prison for tax evasion after a direct appeal to President Trump.

His case highlights the extent to which the Trump administration has eroded white-collar criminal enforcement, and it raises the profile of a group of connected lawyers known as the ‘friends of Trump.’

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with ProPublica’s Avi Asher-Schapiro.

